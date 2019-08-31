Fox Files: Rocky Zoo's cute chimp a mother-to-be

CIRCLE OF LIFE: Samantha the Chimp from Rockhampton Zoo is six months pregnant.

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files. See our main story and hottest gossip below.

Rocky chimp sports baby bump

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo's pregnant chimp, Samantha's baby bump matches her big appetite as she's hit the six month mark of her pregnancy.

Parks committee chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the mum-to-be was in good health.

"Our brilliant team are working hard to look after Samantha as her pregnancy progresses,” she said.

"We can see her milk is coming through too, and she's making larger nests in preparation for the new arrival.

"Samantha is also experiencing the less pleasant side of pregnancy - chimpanzees suffer from morning sickness just like humans.”

Cr Rutherford said the community was excited to meet the next member of the Rockhampton Zoo family.

"With adorable baby Capri we have seen just how much our residents have taken our chimp family into their hearts, regularly visiting to see how she is doing and to watch her grow up,” she said.

"I can only imagine the fun that will be had when Samantha's baby comes along and Capri - once she gets over the sibling jealousy - has a playmate nearer her own age to make mischief with.”

Samantha is expected to give birth in early November.

Hats off to you

HATS off to the Black Dog Ball committee, or should we say clothes on.

Photos have emerged of Tracey Watt, Vicki Standen and Natasha Price promoting the charity event to be held in October.

The ball is being held at the Great Western Hotel this year, for tickets visit www.blackdogball.com.au

Fashionable return

KATIES Fashion has returned to Stockland Rockhampton.

The popular retail store is located opposite Rockmans, and will be "your go to for staple everyday fashion pieces”.

Go Michelle!

MEMBER for Capricornia, Michelle Landry has taken on a fitness and weight loss program.

This week, Ms Landry posted she had her first weigh in and discovered she'd lost 2.2kg.

Well done Michelle!

Win a free men's cut

MANE Street Hair Studio has the perfect Father's Day present sorted for your old man.

To celebrate this year's special day, they want to hear your best "dad joke”.

The most liked "dad joke” will be the winner of a free men's cut.

The winner will be announced today so stay tuned.

Reality hits home

A REALITY television show will be filmed in Yeppoon in the coming weeks.

International House Hunters will be filming in the Capricorn Coast area from September 19 to 22.

Cute date night

LOOKING for a cute date night? Hire out your local cinema to yourself!

BCC Cinemas Rockhampton are now offering date night cinema hire packages.

The packages includes a bottle of wine or beers, popcorn and choc tops.

Contact BCC Cinemas for more information.

New location alert

TALL Pines Florist has moved into the old Angelo's Fish and Chips premises, across from the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St.

Get your flowers with a side of chicken salt!

The return of J.T.

RUGBY LEAGUE legend, Johnathan Thurston will appear at Big W in North Rockhampton on Sunday, September 8 for a book signing.

Line up from 12pm.

Two books are available from $16.99.