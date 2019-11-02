Fox Files: Suzie Q, Carl’s Jr and more hot gossip

Burger buddy

IF Carl’s Jr wanted to measure the success of their newly-opened store in Rockhampton, the amount of burgers digested would suffice.

Ryan Saunders, operations manager of Carl’s Jr Queensland told The Morning Bulletin on Thursday that staff had served over 20,000 customers in the first eight days “with that being well over 20,000 burgers and more than 3000 shakes”.

Mr Saunders added they had been impressed with the ongoing support from the community.

Suzie Q stops by

LEGENDARY rocker Suzie Quatro delighted her Central Queensland fans this week at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel.

During her time in the Beef Capital, she popped in to Empire Rockhampton who posted a photo of Suzie Q with two of their team members Tallara and Brigid.

“It was an honour to accommodate the Queen of Rock and her talented band on the Rockhampton leg of their Australian tour.

I wonder if any diehard fans or groupies pulled a “Raven” and disguised themselves as a staff member just to catch a glimpse of the 1970s hit-maker?

Mystery role

ARE you a guitarist wanting to find your name in the bright lights? Well here’s one way to get you on the first step to success. Barrett Casting in Sydney announced this week they were looking for a guitarist to be involved in a feature film.

They posted on social media “we are looking for a male aged mid 20s to early 30s to play a role in an upcoming feature film”. The candidate must be able to play and improvise an electric guitar at a professional level, and those with no acting experience are welcome to apply. To apply, you must send a photo of yourself with your contact details before applications close on November 10. Barrett Casting have cast characters for films such as Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby and The Sapphires. Visit general@barrettcasting.com.au to apply.