Fox Files: The Voice star to bring new tour to Rocky

Zeek Power has announced his tour will stop in Rockhampton in October.

Zeek Power has announced his tour will stop in Rockhampton in October.

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find the hottest gossip from around the region.

See our main story plus more below.

ROCKHAMPTON-raised Zeek Power has announced he'll embark on his first tour to promote his music.

After ranking third on this year's season of The Voice Australia, Zeek will visit cities down the Queensland coast including Rockhampton, Perth and Karratha in Western Australia before concluding in Melbourne.

The Candydrunk Australian Tour will arrive at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Thursday, October 3.

Visit oztix.com.au for tickets.

Candid camera

QUEENSLAND Weekender showcased the beautiful Central Queensland region last Friday.

Queensland Weekender recently visited the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast areas. Jasmine Strandquist

Rockhampton Regional Council revealed Sammie took a ride with Hooked Fishing Charters on the Fitzroy River, learnt about Rockhampton Art Gallery's renowned collection, taste-tested locally brewed beer at Rockhampton's Headricks Lane and visited the Capricorn Caves.

She also spent time on the Capricorn Coast visiting Great Keppel Island.

Go Kiki

KIKI the Koala from Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary was short-listed as a finalist for the coveted title of Australia's cutest koala.

While eight-month-old Tallow from Paradise Country on the Gold Coast was crowned winner, the Capricorn Enterprise team were proud our Kiki was among the runners-up.

SO CUTE: Kiki the Koala from Cooberrie Park was among the runners-up for the prestigious title of Australia's Cutest Koala. Cooberrie Park

A nationwide search by Tourism Australia attracted 70 entries of cuddly koalas and photo submissions reached more than one million people.

Unearthed

A COPY of The Morning Bulletin newspaper from 1929 was found this week under a bathroom cupboard in a home in Edington St, Berserker.

Josh Hellmuth came across the historic paper which back then cost two dimes to buy.

A 1929 copy of The Morning Bulletin was found this week under a bathroom cupboard. Contributed

The news was still legible and included stories and advertisements including a kind lady wanting to adopt baby girls about nine months old with dark eyes.

The cruise fare to England was £38 for third-class passengers, plus there were monthly and yearly rainfall figures for Central Queensland and Queensland towns, and the sales were on at Stewarts.

Bargains galore

BOB'S Trailer Trash will open a store on Lakes Creek Rd next to Foodworks.

You'll be given cash back for scrap metal and non-ferrous (steel, copper, brass, aluminium, batteries) and more.

CJ's Ferneries will be on the premises as well, so you can purchase plants, garden products, pots and potting mix, sugarcane mulch and more.

Also, don't miss a range of outdoor products such as recycled pallet furniture, bars and cubbies.

Stay tuned for their grand opening.