Fox Files: TV presenter to 'chill and grill' with shoppers

Learn how to craft a Miguel meal

HE'S become a household name across Australia, now celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and television presenter Miguel Maestre is coming to Rocky for an exclusive cooking demonstration.

As part of Stockland Rockhampton's newest social media competition, twenty lucky winners will get up close with the Spanish-born chef as she shows off his cooking skills.

Centre Manager at Stockland Rockhampton, Elysia Billingham said the centre was thrilled to collaborate with Miguel with the exclusive opportunity.

"We pride ourselves on our centre's convenience, breadth of retailers and product options, but we want to offer our community more than what they have come to expect,” she said.

"Our winners will have the opportunity to not only meet Miguel and take part in an up-close cooking and tasting demonstration, but will also receive a fantastic gift bag as part of their prize.

"We're looking forward to hosting this VIP experience and are certain it will be a memorable one.”

The cooking demonstration will take place on Tuesday, September 10 from 11am at the centre court opposite Williams.

Customers can enter online via Stockland Rockhampton's Facebook or Instagram pages by 'liking' their favourite Miguel meal, tagging a friend to the event or sharing the post.

You'll then be given one valid entry into the draw before the contest closes on Sunday.

Shoppers are encouraged to watch the presentation.

When Michelle met Hugh

OUR very own Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry was starstruck when she met the one and only Hugh Jackman this week.

Member for Capricornia met the legendary Hugh Jackman in Rockhampton this week. Facebook

Ms Landry caught the Australian-born Hollywood actor at his Brisbane performance of The Man. The Music. The Show. at the city's entertainment centre.

Pop a Top

ROCKHAMPTON-bred musical duo, Busby Marou popped by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club for a coldie this week.

Busby Marou stopped by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club for a coldie this week. Facebook

The boys were in Yeppoon when they decided to stop by the popular destination.

Be Berry Good

CHECK out the size of this Taylor Lee mandarin from The Citrus Farm at Dululu.

Go buy some for yourself at Berry Good Produce at Parkhurst.

Up close and personal

STINRAYS and turtles have been spotted getting up close and personal at Keppel Bay Marina.

Gladstone Rd Seafood has changed owners, and has been re-branded to Mummas Fish N Chips. Contributed

There's Skippy!

A CONFUSED kangaroo was spotted jumping around in The Pines Estate Yeppoon.

The hungry kangaroo went from houses to house, breaking a fence in his path, as it panicked and looked for a way out.

Billy Goats Gin

BILLY Goats Gin, made in Rockhampton at the Saleyards Distillery, is now available through many BWS stores through the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast.

BWS stores across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast will stock Billy Goats gin made at Rockhampton's Saleyards Distillery. Contributed

Enter Mummas

GLADSTONE Rd Seafood have changed owners. The shop has been re branded to Mummas Fish 'N' Chips. An opening date is to be announced.

Gladstone Rd Seafood has changed owners, and has been re-branded to Mummas Fish N Chips. Contributed

Fatigue

FATIGUE hit The Morning Bulletin staff harder than usual this week despite the constant trips to the staff room for coffee.

The snoozy week was explained once a reporter noticed the coffee stocks had been replaced with a decaf blend.

There's many ways to reward a busy reporter but supplying free decaf is definitely not one of them.