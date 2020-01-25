Fox Files: Woman’s extremely long wait for concert tickets

SNAIL mail or pigeon post, Gracemere’s Nancy Crapp’s tale of mail that took three years and seven months to get to her is a quirky one.

In early 2016, Nancy arranged to attend an opera event that May in Sydney.

She waited for her travel itinerary to come in the mail, with her flight details, plane tickets, opera tickets, luggage label and name tag, but it didn’t arrive. Thankfully, she arranged with the company to pick up a copy from its office. Being in Gracemere, she put it down to the large span of the 4702 postcode and thought it might have been delivered to a farmer out west by accident. And that was that - she thought nothing more of it. Low and behold a few weeks ago, she was casually checking her mail when she came across an A4 envelope from the tour company, Operatif.

Assuming it might be some advertising for another event coming up as she has attended another one since, she realised she had already seen the performance, Turandot, in the brochure.

That’s when she checked the dates and it said 2016.

Opening a little further, to her amazement she realised it was her documents that were posted to her three years and seven months ago.

Ironically, it only had to go intrastate - from the Sunshine Coast. Albeit, Turnadot was a “wonderful” performance, Ms Crapp said.

Enter Ava Kaydo

YEPPOON-based trio, Ava Kaydo has brought soothing and introspective vibes to the local music scene with debut single, Lucid.

Inspired by “fruit puns and too many beers”, the group which consists of Maddy, Ben and Jeremy, formed in 2017 and has showcased a unique blend of psychedelic dream pop and indie rock.

Ava Kaydo releases their debut single, Lucid.

The group is ready to expand its reach out of coastal Central Queensland and spread their track across the indie music scene.

Slow-reverb guitar chords paired with drum progression and hypnotising vocals create a hazy and aurally blissful soundscape.

“The track explores the idea of lucid dreaming as a form of escapism from difficult emotions.

“Our single explores the concept of lucid dreaming and how its an escape from emotions.”

Lucid is out now.

Favourite flavour?

SHOPPERS at Coles across the company’s branches in Rockhampton and Yeppoon will have another incentive to visit the supermarket after the chain launched a new flavour inspired by the lamington.

Coles' Lamington Hot Cross Buns.

After hitting the shelves this week, Coles’ Lamington Hot Cross Buns are available in a four-pack for $3.50.

Lamintini

THE Rocks Bar and Restaurant in Yeppoon is introducing the Lamintini.

Try the Lamintini at The Rocks Yeppoon this Australia Day.

As a tribute to the great Australian Lamington, celebrate Australia Day with this tasty beverage.

Hungry for humour

THERE is a fellow food critic among us.

The Grease King shares hilarious and insightful reviews on his Facebook page of food across Rockhampton.

For some mouth-watering humour, make sure to follow his page.

Scary scam

A MORNING Bulletin reporter has been the victim of an eerie text scam.

An anonymous identity wrote “we know your secrets” and urged her to pay $200 otherwise her “family and police would be informed”.

Watch out for this scam.