Fox walks out on cricket TV rights talks

CRICKET Australia's television rights negotiations descended into shambles on Friday night after Fox Sports removed their offer from the table.

On another damaging day for cricket, chairman David Peever gave the impression that James Sutherland would survive a CA cultural review before it had even taken place, as crisis continues to engulf head office on numerous fronts.

As of close of business on Friday night, Fox Sports had called a halt to negotiations due to the manner in which the overall broadcast rights negotiations were being conducted by CA, sending the game's high stakes TV rights talks back to square one.

Nine and Ten are also privately fuming at how they've been treated as prospective broadcasters, with the TV storm asking renewed questions about whether the cultural problems apparent in the Australian team also exist amongst the game's top brass.

Peever is already under fire for an aggressive comment in a leaked email, in which he lashed out at Channel 10 as "bottom feeders". And now talks with major pay TV rights player Foxtel have been dramatically disengaged.

It's understood James Sutherland made contact with Fox Sports on Friday night in a bid to save talks from breaking down amid continued backlash to the sandpaper cheating scandal that has so damaged the sport in South Africa and resulted in sponsors walking out.

News Corp is the publisher of this publication and majority owner of Foxtel.

CA has bullishly claimed all along that they believe their media rights deal is worth upwards of $1 billion, but the feedback from the networks is the sports rights bubble has burst and cricket could be the first casualty.

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany rejected a report claiming their offer was in the vicinity of $160-170 million a year, leaving extreme doubts about whether CA would achieve its objective of landing $200 million a year over five years for broadcast rights.

James Sutherland isn’t facing any pressure for his job.

The relapse in talks came as Peever held an extraordinary press conference in Brisbane where he announced an independent cultural review aimed at shining a torch on the whole organisation.

CA insists that Peever and Sutherland will be among those in the gun, but that pledge wasn't reflected by the chairman, who indicated that the game's long-term CEO would still be able to - when the time comes - walk out the door on his own terms.

"James Sutherland's position is not under review," Peever said.

"He continues to retain the full support of the board.

"James is an outstanding executive who again in this crisis has done an outstanding job.

"When the time comes for James to make a decision about what he wants to do in regards to his role at Cricket Australia, he will be remembered as one of the best servants of cricket in this country."

Cricket Australia chairman David Peever isn’t contemplating resigning.

Peever, who also declared he wouldn't resign, later clarified that everyone would be put under the microscope, but as it stands the perceived lack of accountability from those in charge is breeding an atmosphere of distrust and contempt.

The top brass have watched Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all accept massive bans and coach Darren Lehmann fall on his sword, yet are refusing to budge themselves.

As one example of how cultural problems cannot be separated from front office, Cricket Australia's board endorsed the panel of selectors who sacked Peter Nevill as wicketkeeper to unashamedly go for a replacement in Matthew Wade who brought more "mongrel" to the role.

They have also allowed team behavioural standards to slip to the point that such extreme penalties have been necessary.

CA marketing types authorised a podium display which featured a disrespectful four-finger salute to England after the Ashes victory.

Under the board's watch, the 'spirit of cricket' rhetoric has in recent years vanished from CA's mission statement.

Not to mention the fact that no one at head office has taken any responsibility for the ugly farce that was the MOU wage dispute with players.

Peever revealed former Test opener Rick McCosker will preside over a sub-committee, comprising current and former players, which will review the conduct of the national team, including its attitudes towards sledging.

McCosker will work in tandem with a separate, independent review team which will place CA's wider culture, procedures and administrative ethos under the microscope.

Asked about his own fate as CA chairman, Peever said: "In respect to my own position, no, I don't to intend to step down.

"That hasn't been suggested by the board. Our task is to work through this problem and make sure cricket comes out of it strongly.

"We're all going to come under the microscope in terms of what is occurring in the organisation that might have contributed to this.

"Circumstances like this are not the time for witchhunts.

"People in these circumstances call for everybody to be sacked. Clearly that isn't going to solve any problems. What we must do now is work on the issues we have and we take responsibility for fixing it and making it better.

"The review will decide and make recommendations on these things, I'm not going to speculate at all what will come of it."