Fr Chris tribute: 'You brought hope back to my heart'

Gemma Stanton | 2nd Aug 2017 10:00 AM
Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.
Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.

I CLEARLY remember a Sunday night at beautiful St Joseph's Cathedral where Father Chris stepped down from the lectern and further towards the parishioners to deliver his homily.

I would fondly look forward to Father Chris's homilies which I know that many others did also at the weekly masses. He started singing, "From little things, big things grow. From little things, big things grow.” Then others joined in, smiling and rejoicing with him. He had a way with making people feel connected and special. A beautiful gift.

Father Chris spoke with such joy and exuberance for life that I always felt motivated and full of the love of God after hearing what can only be described as God's words and love shining through this amazing man.

Chris would often include poetry and songs in his homilies. He was such a joy to listen to. His homilies were thought provoking, loving and created with beautiful intention. A creative, vibrant and artistic soul Chris was and this shone through all he did and said. I know I speak for many when I say he was so loved and admired amongst the Rockhampton parish community as well as all he served including his family and friends who loved him so much. His warmth and friendly nature, with a smile that lit up a room instantly. A man with a fantastic sense of humour, a love for life and a love for his God.

Chris, I want you to know the impact and light you brought to my own faith. When I doubted myself, you brought hope back to my heart. Every week we wanted you to be saying mass and it was such a delight to see you, glowing, beaming, jumping up and down, waving your arms at the back of the cathedral signalling you were ready to spread the word of God to us so passionately once again.

What a gift you were to this world. You will be so sorely missed by oh so many. We remember you and the light and love you spread to every single person you met. What a disciple of God you were Chris. I will forever admire you and your wonderful spirit. Eternal blessings dear soul.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chris schick father chris schick the cathedral college

