frohliche Gesichter at Emu Park for Oktoberfest

L-R (Front) Danielle Abbott, Tiarna Kipling, L-R (Back) Nikki Morrow, Kim Cassidy, Michael Baker at the 2017 Oktoberfest in Emu Park.
L-R (Front) Danielle Abbott, Tiarna Kipling, L-R (Back) Nikki Morrow, Kim Cassidy, Michael Baker at the 2017 Oktoberfest in Emu Park. Chris Ison ROK051117coktoberfest

ALMOST 800 people tagged themselves on Facebook as being at the Oktoberfest event at Emu Park on Saturday.

Oktoberfest co-ordinator Denis Ratcliffe said the annual celebration was held on Saturday, November 4 due to the Kalendar Band's prior commitments.

Despite the date difference, crowds flocked to the Bell Park event with organisers anticipating the popularity increase, organising extra buses ahead of time.

 

 

 

The day included the sounds of the ever-popular Kalendar Band and together with the very talented Karen Williams, aka 'Heidi the yodelling queen', and jazz musician Tom Nicholson.

Patrons were entertained with a floor show of OOM PAH PAH and traditional Bavarian folk songs, cowbells, Swiss Alp horn, yodelling and dynamic audience rapport as well as a local touch with members of the Yeppoon Comedy Club and the Sha Wazza Dance Troupe.

