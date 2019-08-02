Menu
Former Senator Fraser Anning. Picture: AAP
Politics

Fraser Anning facing bankruptcy

by Staff writer
2nd Aug 2019 4:47 PM
FRASER Anning is facing bankruptcy after losing his Senate seat at the federal election in May.

A Bendigo Bank subsidiary, ABL Nominees, filed a bid to have Mr Anning declared bankrupt in the Federal Court in Adelaide yesterday.

A hearing for the petition is scheduled for September 17.

The ABC reports the bank is attempting to have Mr Anning declared bankrupt over an unpaid debt of $185,000.

The controversial former senator - who was censured by the Senate over his comments about the victims of the Christchurch massacre earlier this year - is reportedly in the United States visiting family.

Former senator Fraser Anning in Adelaide. Picture: AAP
Senator Anning was accused of blaming the 50 victims, who were gunned down while attending services at two mosques by a right-wing extremist.

"The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place," Senator Anning wrote in a media release at the time.

Mr Anning previously faced a bankruptcy order in 2017 but settled the case before he entered parliament in November that year.

He lost his seat in May when his party only got 1.3 per cent of the Senate vote in Queensland.

