Anning lashed for ‘political exploit’ of Muslim family

Exclusive: Controversial Senator Fraser Anning has been accused of exploiting a family for political advantage, more than a decade after their daughter was abducted.

The Sydney family, whose 19-month old daughter Rahma was mysteriously taken 14 years ago and never found, was featured yesterday in a Facebook post focusing on immigration.

The post read "IF YOU WANT A MUSLIM NEIGHBOR - JUST VOTE LABOR". Join Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals.

The family photo of the El-Dennaoui family - shot in 2010 as they appealed for new information about their missing toddler - has attracted thousands of comments, many condemning Senator Anning, for exploiting the family and particularly posting the photo on Mother's Day.

One comment by Anam Javed said: "This is an image from a news article covering the kidnapping and disappearance of a child. The child was never found. Fraser Anning is exploiting the pain of this family and is using their trauma for political leverage. This horrific. please report this post."

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party: "If you want a Muslim for a neighbour — just vote Labor" ad on Facebook. Picture: Supplied

Senator Anning has been contacted for comment.

Rahma went missing from her Lurnea home in the early hours of the morning on November 10, 2005.

Police found a hole had been cut from the outside in the flyscreen on the window of the bedroom where she slept in a double bed with her two sisters.

Despite extensive air and land searches by police, no trace was ever found of the little girl.

An inquest in 2015 failed to find any answers about her disappearance and the case is still being investigated by the NSW Homicide squad under Strike Force Kilt.

Police have posted a $250,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about Rahma should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.