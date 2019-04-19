Fraser Island Rangers: two dingos entered camper to take boy

A dingo on Fraser Island with a piece of discarded rubbish.

A dingo on Fraser Island with a piece of discarded rubbish. Jessica McLachlan

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating after a young boy was attacked by dingoes near Eurong on K'gari (Fraser Island) on April 19.

It is believed two dingoes entered a camper trailer about midnight and dragged the boy out before his father intervened and rescued his son.

The boy was flown to hospital.

Rangers are increasing patrols and visiting campsites to remind visitors to be dingo aware and remain vigilant at all times.

Rangers are attempting to identify the dingoes involved. Once further details about the attack are known, QPWS will consider any other measures necessary to ensure visitor safety.

People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or to phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

Visitors to Fraser Island are reminded to be dingo safe at all times:

Always stay close (within arm's reach) of children and young teenagers

Always walk in groups

Camp in fenced areas where possible

Do not run. Running or jogging can trigger a negative dingo interaction

Never feed dingoes

Lock up food stores and iceboxes (even on a boat)

Never store food or food containers in tents, and

Secure all rubbish, fish and bait.

For more information go to https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/fraser/fraser-island-dingoes