Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Council News

Fraser Park plans are on Council's agenda for meeting today

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPOSED community-based bush regeneration works on Fraser Park at Mount Archer will be among the items discussed at Rockhampton Regional Council meeting at 9am today.

There will be a few committee reports tabled this morning with Planning and Regulatory; Infrastructure; Airport, Water and Waste; Community Services; and Parks and Recreation and Sport to be put forward from meetings last week.

Among the officers' reports is an item on Fraser Park at Mount Archer, which is proposed for community-based bush regeneration works.

A revised draft on the advertising spending policy will also be looked at.

The Spire Visitor Information Centre on Gladstone Road will be discussed and a submission to standing committee on industry, innovation, science and resources.

The corporate services department will present their monthly report for July.

The summary budget management report for the period ending July 31 and the office of the CEO department monthly operational report for July will also be put forward.

In the closed and confidential sessions, the CEO's monthly report will be shared.

There is nothing listed for business outstanding, public forums/deputations and no petitions to be presented.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

