32°
News

Fraud accused attempts to sack Rocky Judge from her trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MACKAY woman facing fraud and perjury charges tried to have a Rockhampton Judge removed from presiding over her case and the matter moved to Brisbane.

Catherine Faye Campbell appeared in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday with applications to have Judge Michael Burnett removed from presiding over her pending trial and another application to change the venue to Southport District Court.

Campbell, representing herself, submitted the application to have Judge Burnett removed based on the fact he was the Judge who signed the telecommunications intercept warrant in 2012 that led to the charges before the court.

Her application was made on the grounds Judge Burnett would be biased given his prior knowledge about elements of the charges.

She has been charged with one count of fraud, another fraud charge for over $30,000, three counts of false declarations and two of perjury.

The court heard the charges were laid in 2013 in relation to alleged offences that took place in 2011 and 2012, mostly in Mackay.

The court heard documents to be submitted at trial include registration papers of a motor vehicle and other documents surrounding title and deed of a real estate property.

The court heard the Crown would be calling on about seven witnesses and Campbell would be calling on 15 - three from New Zealand, one from London and others from the Gold Coast and Mackay.

Campbell's submission to have the trial take place in Southport was based on one of the charges having taken place in south east Queensland and the convenience for witnesses being called to give evidence in the trial. She also questioned if she could receive a fair trial in Rockhampton after The Morning Bulletin published this story.

But Judge Burnett said his role in a criminal trial was to act as a judge of law, not a judge of fact.

In the lead up to announcing the dismissal of the change of venue application, Judge Burnett highlighted a number of issues including that the matter had already been transferred from Mackay to Rockhampton as Mackay was a circuit district - only sitting for two weeks at a time.

The court heard this trial was likely to take three weeks.

"I have the luxury of having more than two weeks of sittings,” Judge Burnett said. "The only other place it could be heard (with that expected timeframe) is Brisbane.”

Judge Burnett also pointed out that Southport was in high demand and it would take some time to get a long trial set down.

He pointed out trials did not have to be held in the jurisdiction where the offence took place - Campbell had claimed one charge was from Upper Coomeraand therefore the trial should take place in that jurisdiction.

The trial has been set to start on December 4.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  catherine faye campbell fraud judge michael burnett perjury rockhampton district court

Capras need to get the jump on Magpies: Williams

Capras need to get the jump on Magpies: Williams

Player retention and recruitment focus now for Capras coach.

Yeppoon tradie fires up over proposed smoking ban

Smoker inhaling on cigarette

Cancer Council ignites call for work site smoke free zones

Talented Yeppoon musician goes on tour with Aussie star

Local talent Will Hearn is a part of CQU Legend and the Locals tour visiting towns all over Queensland.

The 19-year-old brought crowds to tears with his performances

Brothers forward pack key in semi showdown

Brothers' captain Lee Anderson will be keen to get amongst the points against Gladstone.

Star second rower racing clock to be fit for clash with Gladstone

Local Partners

Nebo road safety memorial approved

THE project to fund and erect a lasting memorial to road safety advocate and community stalwart has been achieved.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Broken road is sending sacked Cook Colliery worker broke

STILL WAITING: Wayne Bradshaw and his neighbours have been waiting for months for council to fix Aremby road.

It's cost him $2000 in repairs over the last 12 months.

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Sensational 1 Acre Lifestyle Block With Breathtaking Views

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 ... $205,000

Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby - Tanby Heights Estate - to see this new fantastic elevated location for your...

Convenient Location Priced To Sell

80 Derby Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $220,000

If you've been looking for an affordable home, than this one's for you! Located centrally on the southside, this property is only a short distance to schools...

See for miles! Build your dreams here

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots ... $205,000

Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots are getting harder and harder to come buy. There has never been a better time to buy than right...

Lot 33 Plumb Drive, Norman Gardens

21 (Lot 33) Plumb Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $188,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 33, a well-proportioned 952m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Lot 38 Snow Gum Street, Forest Park

10 (Lot 38) Snow Gum Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $168,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 38, a well-proportioned 705m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $199,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $199,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

Perfect 1st Home Or Investment

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Centrally located with easy access to schools, shops, public transport and Rocky's eateries, this highset refurbished home is just waiting for your finishing...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Low Maintenance Brick and Colourbond Home Returning 4.3% Gross

11 Mahogany Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $398,500

This Norman Gardens home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and double lock up garage is returning $330 per week with a lease in place to March 2018. Features...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property