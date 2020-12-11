Fraud charges for woman who found bag on Yeppoon street

Nicole Shirley Blair used stolen cards to purchase goods at numerous Yeppoon outlets. FILE PHOTO.

WHEN Nicole Shirley Blair found a bag on a Yeppoon street, she simply couldn’t resist.

The 47-year-old used the cards inside to go on a spending spree.

Blair pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to 10 counts of fraud.

The court heard the victim had been riding on James St, Yeppoon, on February 25 when he dropped his bag.

Once he realised, he made efforts to re-trace his path and locate the bag, but with no success.

Blair was seen on CCTV footage using the cards to make $261.47 worth of purchases at numerous Yeppoon outlets.

Some of the items purchased were scratchies and alcohol.

The court heard Blair had no offences of this nature on her history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Blair “must have thought all her Christmases had come at once”.

Due to Blair’s inability to pay a fine, Mr Schubert placed her on six months’ probation with conditions.

He ordered she pay $261.47 restitution.

