Fraudster fails to complete any community service

A man sentenced to 100 hours of community service for fraud failed to complete even one hour.

Robert John Ansford, 40, was resentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 4 where the court heard he had originally received a 12-month probation order along with 100-hours community service for receiving tainted property and fraud offences.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Ansford was unemployed after losing his licence last year.

He said Ansford had been working in asbestos removal about 60 hours per week which resulted in his inability to comply with the probation and community service orders.

The court heard Ansford had a $6,343 SPER debt with the last payment made being for $6.50.

Ansford said SPER stopped taking payments when the COVID-19 lockdown happened.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Ansford’s SPER debt was accruing faster than he was paying it off.

He then fined Ansford $200 for failing to complete the community service order.

Mr Schubert said Ansford failed to report to probation on September 30, 2020, and never provided an excuse as to why he failed to report.

He said Ansford became uncontactable by mid-October.

“You show complete and utter contempt for court orders,” Mr Schubert said.

He ordered Ansford to a three-month intensive corrections order, warning him “if you fail to comply this order, you will go straight to jail”.