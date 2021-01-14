Fraudster ordered to pay $6000 for selling stolen goods

Curtis Ross Zimmerlie pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of trespass, stealing and fraud. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland man was ordered to pay more than $6000 restitution after selling vehicle parts he stole from a property in Gladstone in 2019.

Curtis Ross Zimmerlie pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of trespass, stealing and fraud.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police had received a complaint on September 21, 2019 that unknown persons had entered a property on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Sgt Dalton said Zimmerlie drove a vehicle onto the property and removed several vehicle parts, mainly radiators, between September 16 and 21.

The court heard Zimmerlie attended the metal recyclers on three separate occasions to sell the stolen vehicle parts.

Sgt Dalton said Zimmerlie attended the metal recyclers on September 18 with radiators and received $386.40.

He said he attended the metal recyclers again on September 20 with radiators and lead batteries and signed a cash payment saying the property was his and received $238.20.

He said he attended the metal recyclers for a third time on September 23 with radiators and received $145.70.

Zimmerlie was fined $1100 with no criminal conviction recorded and ordered to pay $6670.30 restitution.

