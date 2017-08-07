28°
Fraudster's guilty conscience after using stolen bank card in spending spree

7th Aug 2017 3:47 PM
Bank card.
Bank card. Amber Hooker

USING the alias of 'Tilly' a mystery man gave Rockhampton's Joshua Kevin Ashton a stolen bank card.

The card had been taken out of a mail box around January 1 and reported stolen soon after.

Seven transactions were racked up on the NAB card between February 17-18, from a number of Rockhampton stores.

The cost of the seven transactions came to $1616.

Ashton, 28, who claimed to only be responsible for three of the transactions, handed himself into police last month.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of taking tainted property and seven of fraud.

Police prosecutor senior constable Shaun Janes told the court Ashton used the card at his own workplace.

"He used it to buy medication from Northside Plaza, twice at a Caltex Service Station, three times at his own business and once to buy phone credit,” he said.

Duty lawyer Joanne Madden said her client suffers from a number of mental health issues and had recently not been working.

"He claimed to have only used the card to buy a couple of things but admits his memory is unclear,” she said.

"He said he bought the items for 'Tilly'.”

She argued a probation sentence was appropriate.

Magistrate Cameron Press called the whole situation a "mistake” by Ashton, but one with real consequences.

"You've caused the bank and the victim quite a considerable loss,” Magistrate Press told Ashton.

"The banks pass the losses onto the clients and they are the ones to pay for your mistake."

Ashton was placed on two years probation and ordered to pay $1616 restitution.

Convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland crime fraud rockhampton magistrates court stolen property

