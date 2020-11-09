Fraudulent real estate agent’s debt catches up years later

A ROCKHAMPTON real estate agent convicted of fraud has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the Office of Fair Trading as his restitution still remains outstanding more than four years after he was found guilty.

Dale Smith was found guilty of keeping money he received from tenants for rent and bond which was to be passed onto property owners.

He owned Sharp Properties, a real estate agency based in Gracemere.

The matter was filed by Office of Fair Trading and was heard at the Brisbane Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) in late September.

The hearing documents state on various dates in 2015 and 2016, the Office of Fair Trading determined clients of Mr Smith were entitled to payments from the claim fund and Mr Smith was liable to reimburse them.

Mr Smith was convicted in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in March 2016 of one charge of fraudulently converting entrusted funds to pay for unauthorised personal and business related expenses and one charge of failing to supply a cash prize for a promotional campaign.

The court heard Mr Smith failed to forward rent to clients and retained bond that he should have lodged with the Residential Tenancies Authority.

Dale Smith from Sharp Properties, Gracemere in 2014. Photo Sharyn O'Neill.

At the time of the 2016 hearing, Mr Smith told The Morning Bulletin he regretted his actions and had been deeply affected by his partner of 11 years and mother of his children leaving him for one of his tenants and moving interstate.

Mr Smith was fined $12,500 and at the time ordered to pay $31,663.13 in restitution, which has mostly remained unpaid.

According to the hearing documents, the payments totalled $31,987.98, all of which have now been paid to the claimants by the Office of Fair Trading.

Office of Fair Trading stated it sent a letter of demand to Mr Smith for the payment in January 2019, to be paid within 28 days.

It was acknowledged Mr Smith had paid $1,285.71.

No further payments had been made by Mr Smith and the Office of Fair Trading filed the application for the reimbursement order in January 2020.

The information heard in the QCAT hearing was not argued by Mr Smith and he filed no documents in response.

QCAT member Paul Kanowski ordered Mr Smith pay $30,702.27 within 21 days of the order.