FRAZER'S SAY:Bully editor 'can't wait to see the fine print'

Hundreds of mining supporters, including Dave Taylor, line up in Clermont as the Stop Adani Convoy approaches. Facebook

I'LL be very surprised if there are further delays to the approval of Adani's Carmichael Mine.

If there is, and it's brought on by serious issues with the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan and/or groundwater management plans, then Adani has been playing a great poker face.

The mining company remains extremely confident that its management plans will be ticked off by the Queensland Environment and Science Department in three weeks' time.

That is the timeframe Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this week.

The timeframes were set by the independent Coordinator-General with the Premier stressing that no environmental laws would be compromised.

The approval would be an incredible result given no one dreamed this could be achieved so quickly just a week ago.

We know none of this would have happened if it hadn't been for the Labor bloodbath across CQ mining seats in the federal election.

A relieved Adani believes its management plans will pass within the strict laws and guidelines

"Over the past two years, seven versions of the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan have also been submitted to DES... These have been assessed and verified by more than 10 different scientists, five environmental consultancy groups and even a Land Court judge,” Adani CEO Lucas Dow said.

I look forward to reading why previous concerns have been allayed.

I hope this isn't a long three weeks.

Otherwise, bring on the jobs.