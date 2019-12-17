Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

FREAK ACCIDENT: Grandmother Christine Govaars was rushed to hospital after a highchair collapsed.

BOULDERCOMBE grandmother Christine ­Govaars will never look at packing away a highchair the same after the simple activity ­resulted in a shoulder ­reconstruction, hip ­replacement and fractured arm.

The high chair collapsed and she fell to the ground but she can’t think of anywhere better to recover than ­Rockhampton Hospital.

She was rushed to the emergency department via ambulance on Thursday, ­November 28 and went under the knife the next day.

“All the staff members were really nice,” Ms Govaars said.

She said the freak accident would have been much more concerning if the service she received wasn’t so good.

“There were no issues at all really- I was really ­impressed,” she said.

She spent eight days in hospital and her experience gave her faith in the system, which helped her during her time in need.

Her mum also thanked Rockhampton Hospital in the Texts to the Editor in a recent edition of The Morning Bulletin.

Dr Karthikeyan Manugandhi, nurse Anita Menk, social worker Kevin Flockhart, Andrew McDonald and Shelley Osborne were voted as the best all-round colleagues in the Rockhampton ED.

“I’d like to thank the staff in Rocky base hospital ­surgical ward for their ­wonderful caring of my daughter who recently was injured. Many thanks from myself and the family,” she wrote.

The latest data for the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department ­revealed 4102 people ­presented to the waiting room in October.

A total of 28 patients were diagnosed as Category 1, the sickest or most injured, and all of those patients were treated immediately.

Emergency Department director Dr Syed Khadri commended his team for their strong performance throughout the year.

“Ours is a very busy ­department and it’s easy to get caught up from shift to shift delivering frontline health services to the ­community,” Dr Khadri said

All patients across the five categories of severity were treated within an average time of 13 minutes.

Across Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services hospitals, there were 10,746 Emergency Department presentations in October and 83 per cent of those patients were seen within clinically recommended times.

CQ Health hospitals treated 519 elective surgery patients in October, with 98.3 per cent of patients treated within the clinically recommended time.