Freak shower gives Rocky CBD workers a lunch-time drenching

Rockhampton's CBD copped a lunch time downpour.
Rockhampton's CBD copped a lunch time downpour. Paul Braven GLA170317STORM

A FREAK shower has caught out some Rockhampton CBD workers during their lunch breaks.

The Bureau of Meteorology's radar shows a small storm cell travelling over Rockhampton.

Rain Radar modelling.
Rain Radar modelling. Rain Radar

A bureau spokesman said the rain was heading west towards Gracemere.

He said while the falls wouldn't be particularly high, more isolated showers were forecast for the afternoon.

"It's an isolated shower that has fallen over Rocky,” the spokesman said.

It's been a hot and humid week in the Beef Capital with a couple of big storms earlier in the week.

Today's maximum is expected to be 32 degrees, though it's currently only 24 degrees.

