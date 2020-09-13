’Freakish, unfortunate’: Bad break for Brothers No.8

Brothers' Anthony Pearce broke his tibia and fibula in Saturday night’s clash against the Cap Coast. Photo: Jann Houley

BROTHERS rugby player Anthony Pearce will have surgery today after suffering a sickening injury last night.

The talented No.8 broke both his tibia and fibula in the first half of the clash with Cap Coast at Victoria Park.

It is unclear just what happened, Brothers coach Shaun Curtis saying it was one of those “freakish, unfortunate things”.

Players close to the incident said they heard the “snap” of the bones breaking.

Curtis said Pearce was in relatively good spirits today, all things considered, and would have an operation at Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon.

Cap Coast's James Busby tries to push through Brothers’ defence. Photo: Jann Houley

The injury soured Brothers’ hard-fought 28-14 victory over the Crocs in the last game before finals.

Curtis said Pearce, who had returned to rugby this season after several years out of the game, would be sorely missed in the team’s finals campaign.

“Anthony’s a very experienced player and he will leave a big hole,” he said.

“He’s very versatile. He would start at No.8 and when we needed to make front row transitions we would push him up there.”

Cap Coast's Moses Batina in the Rugby Capricornia clash at Victoria Park. Photo: Jann Houley

Curtis said he hadn’t decided who would wear the No.8 jersey in the semi showdown with Frenchville next week.

But he does know he wants his team to bring the same energy and enthusiasm they showed from the opening whistle against the Crocs.

“It was a very tough game but the most pleasing thing for me was that we started well,” he said.

“One of the issues during the season is we’ve been starting slow and having to play catch-up.

“Last night we were switched on from the start and were really focused.”

Second rower Ben Wiltshire, winger Brandon Fourie, hooker Trinity Tea and replacement No.8 Manasseh Gudgeon scored Brothers’ tries.

They led 14-nil at half-time and extended their lead to 21-nil in the second.

The Crocs got back into the contest with two tries in the space of seven minutes before the Brethren scored again in the closing stages of the game.