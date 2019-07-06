Menu
UNIQUE: Freckles the bull is at Farm Fantastic
Freckles the Spanish bull all horns, low fat

6th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
FRECKLES is one of the long-horned bulls making a debut appearance at Farm Fantastic this weekend and is attracting a lot of interest not only because of his menancing appearance but because of his breed's qualities.

With a horn span of about 2m, the Spanish breed need to be approached with caution.

Owners and handlers of the cattle on show, Gordon and Desleigh Davidson, are ecstatic with the interest shown already on the first day at Caboolture Showgrounds.

"The breed produces lean meat with less fat and lower cholesterol and they have a longer breeding cycle than most other cattle," Mr Davidson said.

"They are a prized breed for hides and the enormous horns are sought after for all sorts of applications.

"They can tolerate and thrive in a variety of climatic conditions from hot, damp coastal regions to harsh winters and remote outback areas."

Farm Fantastic opened to large crowds on Friday showcasing dozens of exhibitors offering a massive range of products for the man on the land as well as home and lifestyle products and plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

For event information go to www.farmfantastic.com.au.

