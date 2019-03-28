Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preference lower than Labor on her party’s how-to-vote cards. Picture: Supplied/Zak Simmonds
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preference lower than Labor on her party’s how-to-vote cards. Picture: Supplied/Zak Simmonds
Politics

Frecklington tight-lipped on One Nation

by Sarah Vogler
28th Mar 2019 2:02 PM

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preferenced lower than Labor on her party's how-to-vote cards at the next State Election in the wake of One Nation's NRA scandal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a decree that the Liberal party preference One Nation lower than Labor at the looming Federal Election, due in May.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preference lower than Labor on her party’s how-to-vote cards. Picture: Supplied
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preference lower than Labor on her party’s how-to-vote cards. Picture: Supplied

Ms Frecklington refused to say if she will follow suit, instead calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to bring back the "just vote one" optional preferential system so no voter was forced to allocate a preference to One Nation if they did not want to.

"It is 18 months away (the State Election)," Ms Frecklington said.

"I'll say this for Annastacia Palaszczuk today. If she wants to have courage of her convictions like I have courage of my convictions she should show some leadership and change the voting laws.

 

"No one should have to vote for a party they don't want to.

"If Annastacia Palaszczuk is so outraged (by One Nation's recent antics) …change the voting laws back."

Ms Frecklington would not weigh in on whether the LNP should fall into line behind Mr Morrison and put One Nation below Labor at the May Federal Election.

"That is up to the Feds," Ms Frecklington said.

editors picks frecklington labour one nation

Top Stories

    Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    premium_icon Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    Business Rocky mayor taking Bernard Salt's predictions that Rocky won't make the top 20 Australian cities in 2054 as a challenge

    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want the road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet