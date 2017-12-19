Free active lifestyle program on offer for females

FITNESS FUN: Molly Saunders is encouraging women and girls to take part in the Live Well, Get Active program.

FEMALES in Livingstone are getting a helping hand to get active and lead a healthy lifestyle thanks to a free 20-week program starting early next year.

The program, Live Well, Get Active, is being run by Livingstone Shire Council and funded under the Queensland Government's Get Out, Get Active program.

The program will start January 22 and is aimed to provide girls over 14 years and women across the shire enjoyable, accessible, and affordable opportunities to increase participation in physical activity.

"A typical week in the Live Well, Get Active programme will include a variety of physical activity sessions, water aerobics classes, walking groups, and core yoga sessions in various locations throughout Yeppoon and Emu Park,” Sport and Recreation councillor Tom Wyatt said.

He said council had seen a great response to similar programmes held in previous years, creating positive experiences that encourage development of sustainable and healthy lifestyle habits for community members.

"This particular programme has been created for women and girls in the local community who are less active, as a result of drawing on recent community survey data," Cr Wyatt said.

Child supervision is expected to be provided at selected sessions throughout the programme and will be confirmed prior to the commencement of the program.

Registered participants will be eligible to attend any of the 35 sessions across each week.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to register online at http://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/898/Live-Well-Get-Active or for further information phone the Community Centre on 4913 3840. Registrations close from midday, January 19, 2018.