Rockhampton Airport was closed during the flood, with this temporary flood barrier installed. It has now re-opened, but a free suttle service taking travellers to Gladstone flights will continue this week.

THE Rockhampton Airport is once again fully operational.

However, with many services re-arranged through Gladstone, Rockhampton Regional Council will continue to run a free shuttle bus from Mandalay Medical Centre at Stockland Rockhampton to Gladstone Airport.

The following departures are current until Saturday, April 22.

Stockland departures

Monday to Sunday: 4am, 6am, 4pm

Gladstone departures

Monday to Sunday: 8am, 12pm, 6pm, 8pm