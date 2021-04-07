Free breakfast workshop to better equip CQ businesses

WorkGuru is hosting a free breakfast workshop for business owners across the Central Highlands, allowing them to access knowledge across a range of business operations.

Business owners across the region have the chance to attend a free educational workshop, providing information to better equip their business.

Bentleys Accounting and the Central Highlands Development Corporation have joined forces with Australian software companies WorkGuru.io and Tanda to host the free educational event for local business owners at Emerald.

WorkGuru co-founder Michael Davis grew up in Emerald and said it was great to return to his roots to assist other Queensland businesses.

“I never thought I’d be coming back to Emerald with my own software company, but it’s fantastic,” he said.

“Regional communities can often be a bit forgotten by city-based companies, and we’re keen to do better.

“There’s so many great businesses in the region that contribute to local jobs and the economy, and it’s great to give back to Emerald by helping them to manage their projects more efficiently.”

The event will cover a variety of topics, focusing on those that will help the community’s many manufacturers, fabricators, engineers, and builders.

Topics will include an update on regulatory compliance requirements, instant asset write off, new Fair Work rules, and some tips to improve business process and profitability.

Bentleys Emerald speaker Ryan Rostron said it was an amazing opportunity for businesses looking to learn from others.

“Events like this are a great way to provide educational content to the community as a whole,” he said.

“It’s great to get an opportunity to speak to people outside the traditional one-on-one client setting.”

A panel discussion will also provide an opportunity for business owners and managers to ask questions about what matters to them specifically.

The breakfast masterclass will be on Thursday, April 22, running from 8.30am to 11.30am at the Emerald Star Hotel.

The Emerald session is part of a three stop roadshow including Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

Business owners and managers can register to attend here.