Free bulk waste collection for flood affected properties

Flood: Ethan McKee and Cameron Weick from Wideland Trucks and Equipment clean up the business before opening to the public again.

PROPERTIES directly affected and inundate by flood water are eligible for free bulk wast collection as of tomorrow as the post flood clean-up across the Rockhampton region begins.

Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling will begin collections tomorrow, starting in Depot Hill Koongal and Berserker areas before extending to further flood affected areas in weeks to come. Council will also continue to monitor all areas for further servicing if needed.

Rockhampton Regional Council Waste Committee Chair Councillor Neil Fisher said a schedule of the services will be supplied to the community shortly.

"Council will be coordinating the collection through the use of local contractors with arrangements currently being finalised,” Cr Fisher said.

"Assessments are being undertaken of all areas now that flood waters have subsided. Once the assessment is complete, we will be able to develop and supply a full list of areas we will be servicing.

"We anticipate the bulk waste collection will be carried out over the next month and we sincerely thank residents for their anticipated patience.”

Items eligible for collection includes flood damaged household items such as building materials, damaged furniture, white goods, and mattresses. Items should be safely placed at the front of properties on the kerb.

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of any suspected asbestos containing materials (ACM) during the clean-up. Information regarding the safe removal of ACM can be found at Council's website.

What can be included in bulk waste collection: