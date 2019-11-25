Free camping back at Kershaw Gardens

Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.

FREE camping is making a triumphant comeback at Kershaw Gardens and it could be reinstated as early as the new year.

Rockhampton Regional Council lost a court battle against Caravan Parks Association of Queensland for the free camping, on the argument it breached council’s planning scheme.

Free camping was banned as of February 12, 2019 and signs were erected to say so.

Challenging the ban, the council has now adopted an amendment to other planning scheme which changes the zoning codes, superseding the controversial court ruling.

The planning scheme changes were adopted this week at a council meeting and is to commence on December 2.

A report presented at the council meeting states the current planning scheme will be redundant from the commencement date of the new one. This amendment has gone through extensive public consultation and has been signed off by the Queensland Government.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the amendment contained improvements to the scheme and, while there still hurdles to cross, one of the key changes will allow free camping to resume at Kershaw Gardens.

“I am sure this news will be warmly welcomed by travellers and grey nomads, and once those final hurdles have been overcome we will be sending the word out far and wide Rockhampton is the place to visit,” she said.

It is anticipated the free camping could legally begin early in the new year.

The changes zone Kershaw Gardens as a tourist park with the accepted requirement of being undertaken by the local government and on land in the ownership or control of the local government.

The site is limited to 35 self-contained recreation vehicles and is restricted to a maximum of two nights or 48 hours’ duration.

A self-contained vehicle is defined by having the following: water supply, sink/shower, grey water, toilet and rubbish.

There are to be no self-contained cabins or similar structures or amenity facilities, food and drink outlet and managers’ accommodation.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about the proposed changes in August, CPAQ general manager Michelle Weston said they would “would continue to keep a close eye on developments and would remain very active and vocal in its determination to ensure fair play for all.”

“We have written to the Minister and have made it clear that we will not be backing down,” she said in August.

“It has been proven that high quality commercial caravan parks not only encourage visitors to stay in the region in excess of 48 hours, but as a result in turn have a significant, positive impact on the region’s economy.

“This revised council proposal will in contrast have an overall negative economic impact upon the Rockhampton region, beyond our members who will in turn be unfairly impacted due to the inconsistency with State Planning and Queensland Caravan Park policy,” she said.