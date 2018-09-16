Free caravan site leaves a little to be desired

CONFUSED: Visitor RE Heathwood says the free caravan camping area at Kershaw Gardens is a "blight” on the city.

CONFUSED: Visitor RE Heathwood says the free caravan camping area at Kershaw Gardens is a "blight" on the city.

OPINION: I VISITED the Capricorn region recently and was surprisingly impressed with the wonderful development that's happened and continues.

An example of that was Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton. All the way along to the lights at High St the work council is doing should be applauded.

I turned right and came to a roundabout and came upon this dusty, rocky, uneven landscape that was full of caravans and motor homes and was told that it was your free camping area for tourists.

I thought what a blight it is on the city to have this eyesore when you have splendid caravan parks.

But then I thought maybe this is here because your council believes it will improve your economy.

Then I thought, well maybe this area is for poor people. But poor people couldn't afford the cars, 4WDs and motor homes that I saw there.

So I thought there must be another reason that council has to allow such a blight to exist in a city that prides itself on having such great facilities.

I wonder what the reason may be?

The pleasure of my stay in your region will remain with me for some time.

But so will the question of allowing the urban blight of this free camping area exist beside a promising beautiful garden complex.

Why would a wonderfully functioning city allow such decrepitude to exist in its boundaries?

There must be a reason.

A happy and confused visitor.

RE Heathwood Hatton Vale