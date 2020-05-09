FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

Adam Thomas was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today (Saturday May 9)

Adam Thomas was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today (Saturday May 9)

POLICE are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a 48-year-old man missing from Rockhampton West.

Adam Thomas was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being, as he suffers from a medical condition.

Adam is described as of Caucasian appearance, with black hair and hazel eyes, of a slim build and is around 160cm in height.

He was last seen wearing a light grey t-shirt, denim jeans and ugg boots.

Anyone who may have information which could lead to his safe return is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000957138 within the online suspicious activity form.