FREE CONTENT: Rockhampton coronavirus advice

A 60-year-old man from the Brisbane region was in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital last night after coming into close contact with a 56-year-old woman who was a confirmed case on March 12, 2020, after travel to Indonesia.

The case was one of the two first cases outside southeast Queensland, with another confirmed in Kingaroy yesterday.

Queensland Health said much like contagious viruses such as measles, as soon as an individual returns a positive to COVID-19, QH undertakes ‘contact tracing’ to prevent the infection spreading further.

In an instance where individuals have had direct close contact with a confirmed case, and Queensland Health cannot locate them individually, the health authority will issues a public health alert.

Close contact does not include people the affected person may have passed in the street or in a shop, as a risk of these situations is extremely low.

Only those have had face-to-face contact with the confirmed case, for a period of more than 15 minutes, or those who have shared an enclose space with the confirmed case for a prolonged period of more than two hours are considered close contact.

The Queensland Health spokesman said the people most at risk of having COVID-19 were those who had been to affected countries in the past 14 days, or where they had come into close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.

“Everyone in the Rockhampton community can be assured the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has strategies and plans in place to ensure they are well prepared for all COVID-19 scenarios,” the spokesman said.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday reacted to the confirmed case stating the RRC would not be enacting disaster mechanisms to deal with the situation, rather the response will be directed by Queensland Health as lead agency.

“Unless there is a significant change, our local disaster group is not likely to be called upon,” she said.

“Council has already given notice that we will be holding a Special Council meeting on Monday to receive a briefing from Queensland Health and to endorse a proposed comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Council is implementing a number of measures in-house and the organisation will keep the public updated on its actions as the situation develops.”

Mayor Strelow said CEO Evan Pardon and senior council management have undertaken detailed planning over the past weeks and have plans in place to ensure that essential services such as water and sewage continue to operate.

This comes as Livingstone Shire Council declared its disaster management group is on an alert level.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry called for calm and encouraged anyone feeling unwell to seek medical advice.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that people need to remain calm and implement simple common sense measures to reduce their chance of potentially being exposed to the virus,” she said yesterday.

“I want to assure you that we are taking all possible steps to protect the health of our citizens and the economy.

“I also want to reiterate how important it is to spend your money locally now and into the future to lessen the economic impacts of a pandemic such as the one we are experiencing now.