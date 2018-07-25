Free CQ workshop to help those left behind after a suicide

OFFERING HELP: StandBy Area Leader Ken O'Brien will host a workshop on July 30 to help support anyone who has been bereaved or impacted by suicide.

OFFERING HELP: StandBy Area Leader Ken O'Brien will host a workshop on July 30 to help support anyone who has been bereaved or impacted by suicide. Leighton Smith

LIKE rock hitting a pond, when a person takes their life, it causes ripples of grief that spread out and reverberate through communities.

Sometimes hundreds or thousands of people are affected by each suicide death including family members, close friends, kinship groups, colleagues and whole communities.

As a result of the situation, those who are bereaved or impacted can go through intense confusion, disruption, conflict and hurt.

Helping those who are left behind and providing the skills and information to prepare community leaders including teachers, emergency services and military personnel for future occurrences is something that StandBy organisation aims to do with their free Rockhampton community workshop 'Pathways to Care'.

Hosting the Suicide Postvention Workshop is StandBy Area Leader Ken O'Brien, who was born and raised in Rockhampton and has helped people from assorted backgrounds, united by the common theme of dealing with life post-suicide.

He said he would like to see more members of the general public participate so that they were prepared in the future.

"[Suicide] statistics are alarmingly on the increase, this is a growing concern,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The 15-29 year olds and particularly in men, particularly in rural men and those over the age of 85 are the highest risk groups.”

Mr O'Brien said the free workshop would have a panel of emergency services workers and other experts and who would seek to dispel the myths and fears around processing a death by suicide.

"[They will talk about] from the moment the police arrive to the moment that all the emergency people depart,” he said.

He said after that point they would talk about how to support people in the aftermath with a goal of creating a community of practitioners that have this shared knowledge to be able to support the people in the local community.

Pathways to Care workshop on July 30 from 9AM at Centrecare CQ, 16 Bolsover St Rockhampton.

Bookings: 0407 766 961 or email: eastcoastqld@standbyresponseservice.com.au