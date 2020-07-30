Free drug and alcohol counselling program launched
YOUNG people in Rockhampton can now access free drug and alcohol counselling.
The Queensland Health-funded Lives Lived Well Day Program, with its three full-time workers, provides in-person individual counselling for people aged 12 to 21.
It began in June 2020, but can now be executed face-to-face rather than online or on the phone.
Lives Lived Well CEO Mitchell Giles said: “We want young people who have concerns about their alcohol or drug use to feel they have a safe and friendly place to access.
“We look forward to working closely with other support services in the same vicinity in what is shaping up to be a hub of support for young people.”
CQ AOD Services team leader Shanelle Royal said the program also aimed to “break down stigma” and provide a “non-judgmental space”.
Inside the centre are three consultation rooms – one for each worker – and a larger ‘youth room’ for informal gatherings.
Preceding today’s launch were speeches by Mr Giles, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke.
Darumbal Elder Wade Mann performed a smoking ceremony, accidentally setting off the Alma Street centre’s alarms.
Ms Lauga called it a “really momentous day for Central Queensland”, and Mr O’Rourke said the program was “one local service I can honestly say I wish we didn’t need”.
“I’ve seen first hand the devastating impact that drugs and alcohol have on families,” he said.
Parents are involved in consultations only to the extent a client wishes them to be.
A Lives Lived Well 42-bed adult residential rehabilitation centre is now out for tender and is supposed to open in 2021.