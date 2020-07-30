Free drug and alcohol counselling program launched

Lives Lived Well CEO Mitchell Giles, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

YOUNG people in Rockhampton can now access free drug and alcohol counselling.

The Queensland Health-funded Lives Lived Well Day Program, with its three full-time workers, provides in-person individual counselling for people aged 12 to 21.

It began in June 2020, but can now be executed face-to-face rather than online or on the phone.

Lives Lived Well CEO Mitchell Giles said: “We want young people who have concerns about their alcohol or drug use to feel they have a safe and friendly place to access.

“We look forward to working closely with other support services in the same vicinity in what is shaping up to be a hub of support for young people.”

CQ AOD Services team leader Shanelle Royal said the program also aimed to “break down stigma” and provide a “non-judgmental space”.

Inside the centre are three consultation rooms – one for each worker – and a larger ‘youth room’ for informal gatherings.

Preceding today’s launch were speeches by Mr Giles, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke.

Darumbal Elder Wade Mann performed a smoking ceremony, accidentally setting off the Alma Street centre’s alarms.

Ms Lauga called it a “really momentous day for Central Queensland”, and Mr O’Rourke said the program was “one local service I can honestly say I wish we didn’t need”.

“I’ve seen first hand the devastating impact that drugs and alcohol have on families,” he said.

Parents are involved in consultations only to the extent a client wishes them to be.

A Lives Lived Well 42-bed adult residential rehabilitation centre is now out for tender and is supposed to open in 2021.