Free estate legal clinic to be held in Rocky this week

CQ Community Legal Centre's (CQCLC) Flora Wellington of My Will and CQCLC president Lauren Farrelly of Rees Jones with His Honour Supreme Court Judge Justice Duncan McMeekin and CQCL Principal Solicitor Fay Tzoutzias at the opening of the CQCLC at the new Quay St premises in April 2016. Amber Hooker

FREE legal advice on estates is available in early April for Central Queensland residents.

Central Queensland Community Legal Centre (CQCLC) is offering an Estate Clinic on Thursday at their Rockhampton office.

Residents who book an appointment will receive a half an hour consultation on matters relating to estates, with discussion topics including probate, estate administration, letters of administration on intestacy, administering a deceased estate, acting as executors, administrators or trustees, and contesting a will.

CQCLC Chief Executive and Principal Solicitor Fay Tzioutzias said the service was provided to ensure all community members had access to professional legal advice and assistance.

"We are pleased to be able to support Central Queenslanders and the feedback we've had suggests these will be sought-after and valued by residents,” Ms Tzioutzias said.

She said the clinic, hosted by John Siganto from Grant and Simpson, was being held in addition to the service's regular generalist legal advice clinic.

The generalist legal advice clinic is held on Thursdays between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at the CQCLC office by appointment.

"It is important for residents to know that we can provide advice on a wide range of estate matters, but we do not do wills or conduct estate planning as we recognise there are other services offering this valuable service in CQ,” she said.

Ms Tzioutzias said due to limited availability, appointments were offered by pre-booking only.

The CQCLC is an independent, community-based, non-profit organisation which provides legal help and advocacy for a range of people and groups in the community, especially those who are on low incomes or who would otherwise be disadvantaged.

DETAILS:

Who: Central Queensland Community Legal Centre, hosted by John Siganto from Grant & Simpson

What: Estate Clinic, Rockhampton

When: Thursday, April 5, 30 minute appointments between 2pm-4pm

Where: Central Queensland Community Legal Centre, 240 Quay Street, Rockhampton Q4700.

Why: To provide access to legal advice and support to all Central Queenslanders

Contact: Call 1800 155 121 or email admin@cqclc.org.au