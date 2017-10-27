Free events bringing Rocky's forgotten spaces to life

A PINK tribute concert, film festival, array of markets and cultural workshops will bring Quay St to life this summer.
The Rockhampton Regional Council have lined up a suite of free activities on the redeveloped riverfront after an overwhelming response for event organisers.
Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Lively Quay Street Programme is about delivering a range of exciting events to be held regularly for the community to enjoy.
"Best of all, these events will always be free,” Cr Strelow said.
"Over the past six months Quay Street has hosted the third annual River Festival, the Food and Wine Festival, two Laneways Festivals, and the Rocky River Run.
"All these events drew thousands of people to our riverfront and laneways, activating spaces that have not been celebrated for decades.
"With an event on Quay Street nearly every weekend it will become a place people naturally want to go after work on a Friday or Saturday for entertainment, market shopping, and for family friendly events.”
Local talent from music to arts, cultural groups and craft will be celebrated as well as community spirit.
What better place to celebrate than outdoors on our wonderful riverfront,” Mayor Strelow said.
The following events are locked in:
- November 4, 2017: Pink Tribute Concert
- November 17, 2017: Luna Markets
- December 1, 2017: Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops - Traditional fire Making
- December 15, 2017: CQ Christmas Markets
- December 29, 2017 | Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops
- January 14, 2018: Fitzroy Frogs Excess Energy Duathlon
- January 20, 2018: Capricorn Film Festival
- February 2, 2018: Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops
For further details visit rrc.qld.gov.au > Community Events > Grants and Sponsorships > Lively Quay Street Programme