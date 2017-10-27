Free events bringing Rocky's forgotten spaces to life

A host of free events are planned for Quay St and surrounding laneways this summer. Pictured is the decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt which was set up on Quay Street as part of the 2017 Rockhampton River Festival.

A host of free events are planned for Quay St and surrounding laneways this summer. Pictured is the decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt which was set up on Quay Street as part of the 2017 Rockhampton River Festival. Allan Reinikka ROK130717aspiegel

A PINK tribute concert, film festival, array of markets and cultural workshops will bring Quay St to life this summer.

The Rockhampton Regional Council have lined up a suite of free activities on the redeveloped riverfront after an overwhelming response for event organisers.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Lively Quay Street Programme is about delivering a range of exciting events to be held regularly for the community to enjoy.

"Best of all, these events will always be free,” Cr Strelow said.

"Over the past six months Quay Street has hosted the third annual River Festival, the Food and Wine Festival, two Laneways Festivals, and the Rocky River Run.

"All these events drew thousands of people to our riverfront and laneways, activating spaces that have not been celebrated for decades.

"With an event on Quay Street nearly every weekend it will become a place people naturally want to go after work on a Friday or Saturday for entertainment, market shopping, and for family friendly events.”

Local talent from music to arts, cultural groups and craft will be celebrated as well as community spirit.

What better place to celebrate than outdoors on our wonderful riverfront,” Mayor Strelow said.

The following events are locked in:

November 4, 2017: Pink Tribute Concert

November 17, 2017: Luna Markets

December 1, 2017: Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops - Traditional fire Making

December 15, 2017: CQ Christmas Markets

December 29, 2017 | Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops

January 14, 2018: Fitzroy Frogs Excess Energy Duathlon

January 20, 2018: Capricorn Film Festival

February 2, 2018: Rocky Instincts Cultural Workshops

For further details visit rrc.qld.gov.au > Community Events > Grants and Sponsorships > Lively Quay Street Programme