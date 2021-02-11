Free fitness classes for communities across CQ region

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Previous Healthy Active Highlanders participants after a fun class.

A free 12-week fitness program will begin in March to encourage Central Highlands residents to get outside and get active.

The Healthy Active Highlanders program encouraged people of all fitness levels to try a range of different activities in towns across the region.

Yoga instructor Kelly Corbishley said she was very excited to take part in the program again.

“I’ll be offering yoga and mindfulness, outdoors in nature where we take the time to reconnect,” she said.

“Come along to my classes or any classes on offer, try something new and make the most of this free community event over 12 amazing weeks.

“My yoga style is Vinyasa which is easy to follow, with plenty of instructions and made suitable for any level of experience.

“I also love to keep things lighthearted, there is always room for a laugh.

“Opportunities like this are all about creating community within the wider community. I look forward to meeting you soon.”

The council-funded program kicks off on March 1 with qualified instructors conducting sessions in Capella, Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston, Sapphire and Springsure.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was great to be able to offer the program again, after the pandemic cut things short in 2020.

“Healthy Active Highlanders has been running in some shape or form for a few years now and it is always very popular,” he said.

“The program was designed to provide enjoyable, accessible and affordable activities for residents of all ages and stages.

“You might have never done a day of exercise in your life, or maybe you’re a gym junkie looking to try something new.

“Whatever your situation, this program is all about giving it a go in a fun, no frills, no obligation environment.”

There is no sign-up required, but participants will need to check in at each class as per COVID-19 requirements.

Participants will also require a water bottle and towel, wear comfortable clothing and sensible footwear.

This year’s instructors are:

Phillipa Comino – Yoga with Phillipa

Kelly Corbishley – Little Gem Yoga

Courtney Wheeler – The Base Health + Wellbeing

Jocelyn Wieser – Ignite Fitness

Rosie – Pilates with Rosie

Cate Taylor – Taylor’d pilates Barre

Tara – Flex PT and Fitness

Ash Kavanagh

Click here for more information, frequently asked questions and timetables.