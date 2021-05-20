Free flights, cash bonuses in tourism job lure

The Queensland government will today unveil a multimillion-dollar jobs campaign offering free flights and cash payments in a bid to fill thousands of tourism posts across the state.

It is hoped the $7.5 million "Work in Paradise" initiative will help find workers from across the country for about 4000 unfilled tourism positions throughout regional Queensland at a time when struggling operators are desperate to attract more staff.

The clever push shapes as the biggest jobs-based tourism drive since the hugely successful Best Job in the World campaign by Tourism and Events Queensland more than a decade ago.

Vesna Stupar serves cocktails to tourists in Cairns. Picture: Brendan Radke

While individual payments may vary depending on a range of factors, the program aims to deliver cash payments of up to $1500 and free travel for workers taking up a tourism job in regional Queensland from Mackay north to tropical hot spots to west of Toowoomba, including the outback.

Already ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, travel bans and border closures, tourism operators are facing a fresh crisis even as visitors return, in the form of a migration of workers away from the industry.

Some operators are having to cancel tours or turn away visitors as their former workers deserted the industry for better job prospects elsewhere.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new campaign would help turn the tide by offering potential workers an opportunity too good to ignore.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Dan Peled (NCA NewsWire)

"We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and this campaign will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reasons to come to work in paradise," she said.

"Thanks to the way Queenslanders have responded to the pandemic, our economy has started to rebuild.

"But right across regional Queensland, there is strong demand for workers.

"From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great jobs up for grabs.

"Grab your friends and take a tourism job to work in paradise - that's the message we're sending to thousands of Queensland and Australian jobseekers."

The Best Job in the World campaign led to a tourism boom for Queensland as thousands applied for a post as a caretaker of a tropical island on the Great Barrier Reef.

Some of the jobs offered in the latest promotion are not quite as exotic, but the State government is banking on the lure of the destinations - and the financial incentives, to help fill thousands of posts.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the "Work in Paradise" campaign would help ease the work force shortage facing many tourism hot spots, while delivering jobs for Queenslanders and even interstate workers.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to work, live and play in some of Queensland's great holiday destinations," he said.

Riley Hotel curator Vesna Stupar serves cocktails to Sydney tourists Brooke Pashe and Alana Porsbro by the pool. Picture: Brendan Radke

Cairns is one of the tourist centres most affected by jobs shortages and Crystalbrook Collection area manager Joel Gordon said any plan to attract more workers would be welcomed.

"To ensure we can continue to deliver a genuine 5-star experience and encourage return visitation, we need to continue to attract skilled hospitality workforce into the destination," he said.

The program will start on July 1.

To apply, visit www.qld.gov.au/workinparadise

Originally published as Free flights, cash bonuses in tourism job lure