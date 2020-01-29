Free group fitness camps return to Rocky

HEALTHY LIVING: Live Life, Get Active participants work out at the Botanic Gardens. Picture: Contributed

SPRINTING towards the aircon might be a popular exercise among CQ residents, but according to a Rockhampton fitness instructor, it is not the only one we love.

With more than 10 years’ experience in the industry, Pamela Stephenson is an expert in her own right, and has seen plenty of fitness fads come and go over the years.

However, there is one type of exercise which she said her clients never tired of – group training.

Ms Stephenson is the head trainer of Live Life, Get Active, a free community health and fitness initiative which has provided group workouts to more than 489 CQ residents since its launch in 2016.

The program, which returned to Rockhampton Botanic Gardens this week, was founded by former Australian track-and-field Olympian Jane Flemming, with a mission to help people from all walks of life improve their fitness.

“We wanted to give everybody the opportunity to exercise by eliminating costs and scheduling, which are typically two big reasons why people avoid exercising,” she said.

Since it began, members of the program have lost a collective 491kg, a total which Ms Stephenson is determined to increase this year.

She said many participants have also returned for consecutive years, with the 45-minute circuit training, boxing and yoga classes proving popular among a variety of attendees.

“It’s wonderful to see young mums taking time out of their busy lives to do something for themselves, and to watch members in their 70s and 80s improve on their mobility and self-confidence,” Ms Stephenson said.

GenesisCare’s Rockhampton Radiation Oncology Centre also works alongside the program, even using it as a means of recovery for patients who have battled cancer.

“We see people from all walks of life at our camp in Rocky, including those living with a variety of health conditions,” centre leader Sarah Warden said.

“(The fitness camp) allows us to achieve our vision of treating patients as a whole and adopting a holistic approach to the treatment of cancer.”

The Live Life Get Active camp will run each weekday throughout the school term, with classes held from 6am to 7am.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Monday - Friday, 6-7am

Where: The Kiosk, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens

Cost: Free

To Register: livelifegetactive.com