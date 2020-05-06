This apartment has a stinky extra in the kitchen

This inner city apartment is offering tenants free rent to sign on, but there is a catch – and those who value privacy will be in for a big shock.

This inner Sydney studio freshly listed on the rental market is offering tenants a room with a different kind of view.

The apartment on Bourke St in the normally bustling Surry Hills seamlessly blends the shower and toilet with the kitchen.

Recently renovated, the studio has done away with bathroom walls and instead opens the space up with glass.

The furnished studio has a $380 per week asking price and also features a double bed and lounge area with a TV.

The bathroom has Italian tiles and frosted glass facing the kitchen.

While the glass walls allow light to flow in, it means these areas can be admired from the rest of the unit.

In a bid to win over possible renters in the challenging market, the studio, listed with Exclusive Real Estate's Emma Mattiuzzo, also offers the first two weeks rent free.

"There are a lot of properties on the market at the moment, so this all about creating a point of difference in a crowded field," she said.

It also gives renters a chance to live in Surry Hills for a fraction of the regular cost.

"If we were not in a COVID-19 world, this property would usually be $50 per week more expensive," she said.

While the layout may not be everyone's cup of tea, Ms Mattiuzzo said the studio has been well received.

There are prized views of Bourke St on offer.

"There are lot of people who have come through and loved it because it is different to what you usually see," she said.

"The studio suits a single person and because there is not much space, you're not going to be hosting dinner parties, so it won't be a problem for many."

The studio features polished concrete floors, views of Bourke St, induction cooking and shared laundry facilities. The bathroom also has a bidet sprayer, which means toilet paper will not be a concern here.

It is expected to cater towards singles, students and younger workers looking to live in the city centre.

Originally published as 'Free' inner city studio has loo in the kitchen