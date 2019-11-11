Free meals, coffees for evacuees, emergency workers

Debbie Friend and Sue Roden of the Salvation Army providing food at the evacuation centre.

Debbie Friend and Sue Roden of the Salvation Army providing food at the evacuation centre.

LIKE any time there is a natural disaster or emergency, the Rockhampton and Yeppoon communities have pulled together to show an incredible amount of support and generosity.

There have been countless messages from business offering services for free and local residents offering their homes to strangers who have been displaced because of the fires.

Walter Harris was among the many compassionate residents who offered help of shelter, water and food for those in need.

Yeppoon Stockfeeds and Rural Supplies has begun a Buy a Bale program, for every donation they will match it and donate a bale of hay or supplies. Barlow’s Earthmoving has graciously donated $1,000 along with $4,000 from Singos Slashing and many other donations from locals.

Yeppoon Stockfeed and Rural Supplies have been receving donations from residents and business for hay and feed supplies. Pictured are volunteers Lisa Little and Anita who are delivering the hay.

JRT workers have also been hard at work putting fire breaks around farms.

Dominos Yeppoon donated 60 pizzas over two nights to the evacuation centre for evacuees and staff.

The Rocks cafe offered free meals and coffees for firefighters, police, paramedics, emergency services and evacuees.

Free coffee was offered for emergency services workers at Lure Living.

BP Yeppoon offered free water and meals to all emergency personnel and Keppel Bay Ice Cream Cafe offered free coffees and cool drinks for firefighters and SES.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club also invited emergency services personnel for meals at The Spinnaker and donations were distributed to families at the evacuation centre.

Unstoppable Wellness is providing free massages for firefighters and emergency workers.

Real Estate Yeppoon has offered office spaces for anyone to charge their phones, use the wifi and just sit down away from the smoke.

Nikki of Capricorn Fruit donated fresh produce and water to Helping from Heaven which is coordinating donations.

Donations are also being received at Suzie Kaboozie’s shop. Food, necessities, personal and toiletry items are needed.

Todd and Tracy of Coles Yeppoon donated three trolleys of hygiene products and pantry items to the evacuation centre along with a truck load of water.

IGA Yeppoon donated a ute load of water and maximus drinks, sandwich fillings and fruit while Keppel Bakery supplied bread.

Paige Mann was buying clothes at Big W Yeppoon for her father who had to evacuate and was surprised when a worker decided to donate them.

Many more businesses and residents have reached out for ways they can try and help those in need. This is just short list of those who have and The Morning Bulletin anticipates there will be many more to come.