Free microchipping and cheap registrations for pets

TAKE CARE OF FURRY FRIENDS: Monica and Stuart enjoy their time at a previous microchipping event. Livingstone Shire Council

EMU Park has been announced as this year's location for the 2019 free pet microchipping day.

On June 29, show your pet how much you love them at Bell Park from 10am to 2pm with RSPCA's popular, interactive education mobile unit, EMU, which serves as a microchipping and registration stall with pet product service displays and sausage sizzle.

The day will also include agility demonstration by the Yeppoon Yappers and dog grooming by Bath n Biscuit.

Livingstone Shire Council introduced lifetime pet registration tags at last year's event which will be available again this time around, meaning cat and dog owners will no longer need to swap their registration tags when they renew their pet registrations.

Liam and Jasper bond at a previous Microchipping event. Livingstone Shire Council

All cats and dogs over the age of 12 weeks in Livingstone Shire are required by law to be registered.

Residents who can't make it on the day are encouraged to take advantage of the council's online registration and renewal system, available through www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.

Microchipping is free for animals registered in the shire and $30 for those outside.

Owners are encouraged to keep their pets on leads or in sturdy carry boxes at the event.