Free parking for caravaners could be on cards at Cap Coast

Holidaymakers David and Lynette Gerke stop at the Kershaw Gardens free parking site in North Rockhampton. Photo Darryn Nufer.

FREE short-term parking sites for caravans and RVs at the Capricorn Coast are being considered by Livingstone Shire Council.

The matter was raised by Mayor Andy Ireland at a recent council meeting on the back of feedback he had received from travellers.

“A number of grey nomads in particular have visited our shire and they’ve got up in my grill about ‘where do I park my longer vehicle?’” Cr Ireland said.

“If we’re going to be out in the community saying we’re an RV friendly town, we need to provide parking areas for the travelling communities.”

Cr Ireland suggested a review of the Yeppoon CBD for a potential location for free short-term parking.

Cr Nigel Hutton proposed any investigation look beyond the Yeppoon CBD and include other townships in the shire such as Emu Park and The Caves.

Cr Adam Belot said he would like to see other things incorporated in a review, such as possible dump sites that also contribute to “RV friendliness.”

Something that is sure to create debate both at community and council level, is just what is deemed “short-term” parking.

This was touched on by Cr Glenda Mather at the council meeting.

She said the time people were allowed to stay would have to be determined.

Cr Mather also stressed that consultation and communication with existing tourist and caravan park operators was crucial.

“Because this will get them upset - if they think that we’re going to allow (free) parking,” she said.

“Businesses are struggling now with lost business due to COVID, and we’re talking free parking while we should be supporting the local businesses.

“I’m not saying they’ll be against it, but we need to communicate with them.”

Cr Ireland said he “wasn’t for a nanosecond thinking this would be overnight parking or long term parking.”

“There’s no intention of this going into competition with any of the caravan parks,” he said.

“The intention of it, is to simply provide a short-term parking space for these travellers when they come into our various townships and they want to do some shopping very quickly.”

Council officers will prepare a report on the issue, which will include a community consultation component.

That report is due to be presented to councillors in October.

