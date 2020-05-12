Free PCYC training can help you Get Set 4 Work

INTERESTED in some free training funded by the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative? Capricorn Coast PCYC may have just what you are looking for with its new Get Set 4 Work program due to start soon.

PCYC Capricorn Coast spokesman Sergeant Greg Jones said the 13-week program has enjoyed several years of combined success in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, and launching the program at this time was an ideal way to get young people work-ready after recent restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

“I’ve proudly witnessed participants step into roles at the Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Puma Service Station and other places of employment following their engagement in the course,” Sgt Jones said.

“Skilling Queensland for Work focuses on developing individual skills, supporting them to begin a learning pathway to a certificate III qualification and providing direct assistance to those that need extra support to enter and stay in the workforce.

“Get Set 4 Work funds intensive employment and training assistance over 12 months to young, disengaged people aged 15-19.

“Participants will gain the skills and confidence to enter the workforce, go onto further training or go back and complete school.”

Sgt Jones said the program incorporated plenty of fun and games led by PCYC-trained staff who would skill the participants up for high ropes and canoe navigating.

“PCYC also offers complimentary Learner Licence workshops and the opportunity to follow up with its Braking the Cycle program to achieve participants’ required driving lesson hours,” he said.

“Participants will enjoy building their life skills with visits from industry experts, budgeting, cooking and excursions.

“The program concludes with a graduation and two weeks of work experience.”

The program can take up to 15 participants, and as places are already filling up, applications are open to anyone aged 15 to 19 looking to re-engage in training and education.

The PCYC team will actively encourage and help participants with resumes, job seeking, confidence building, teamwork and gaining some awesome friends and experience along the way.

Youngs Bus stops right out the front of the PCYC at 170 Matthew Flinders Dr, Yeppoon, for easy access.

The GS4W program runs from Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm.

The program is funded and supported by the Queensland Government through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

For more information, email jo-anne.peace@pcyc.org.au or call 0447 718 773.