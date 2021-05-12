Menu
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga opening the new playground at the John Street community centre playgroup.
Community

Free playgroup to continue for three more years

Timothy Cox
12th May 2021 5:46 PM
Central Queensland families with children under one will continue to have access to free Playgroup.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga announced on Wednesday that support for up to 10,000 Playgroup families statewide would be provided for the next three years at the cost of $2.4 million.

“We want to continue to create opportunities for every child to access quality early years experiences, no matter where they live,” she said.

“I loved playgroup when my daughter Odette was younger, and I think it is wonderful to see so many littlies enjoying themselves at Playgroup every day, bonding with others.”

Ms Lauga said playgroups gave babies and young children opportunities to build the foundations for social, emotional, and physical development.

“They also support young parents and carers to build social networks and share experiences,” she said.

“This was particularly important throughout 2020, when Playgroup Queensland offered Playgroup at Home activities to minimise isolation for parents and carers and children.

“I thank Playgroup Queensland for helping to support Queensland families with young children during the challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

The State Government committed $1.58 million of funding over five years in 2016 to boost Playgroup activity by providing free membership for families to Playgroup Queensland and increasing development of online resources.

The funding was due to end in mid-2021.

PlayStars provides free 12-month Playgroup Queensland membership for any Queensland family with a child under one.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

