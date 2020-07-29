FREE: Popular yoga sessions take over Kemp Beach

Residents are invited to partake in free community yoga sessions at Rosslyn Bay Welness Centre starting from tomorrow.

Residents are invited to partake in free community yoga sessions at Rosslyn Bay Welness Centre starting from tomorrow.

THE chance to unite the Central Queensland community through the power of yoga and wellness is something Jillian Jeffries has long believed in.

As an accredited yoga specialist, the founder of wellness business Liliana Harm has since dedicated the previous two decades to her craft – and now she is sharing its powers.

Following a successful and ongoing residency at Tanby Garden Centre’s atrium space in Tanby, Ms Jeffries is now offering free hour-long yoga sessions in an equally stunning location.

“It’s been really, really beautiful. People are able to come in free of charge and have a wellness yoga session, available for all people.”

Set to take place at Rosslyn Bay Wellness over the coming weeks, attendees will be treated to a complimentary morning session as the ultimate day starter.

Eager participants are invited to join in on free yoga sessions at Rosslyn Bay Wellness Centre starting tomorrow.

“I’ve been lucky enough to now collaborate with Rosslyn Wellness over at Kemp Beach, underneath the Beaches restaurant for the next two weeks.”

“It’s a community event, the whole idea is to support our wider community with wellness, awareness, breathing and everything else.”

Ms Jeffries further assured that every person considering attending should feel both encouraged and welcomed.

“Yoga has a big background, but anybody can do it, there’s many different layers and the end result is the same for everybody – to bring you to a place of calm and support with like-minded people.”

“It’s open to everybody, they can expect no judgment and a place where they can definitely learn some support techniques through either breathing or movement,” she said.

Jillian Jeffries hopes to see the community come together in her free yoga sessions.

In particular, during the COVID-19 era, it is important to ensure wellness in every sense of the word remains a top priority.

“We just wanted to get people out there to move and be aware of what the benefits are that come with moving their body.”

“People just have to bring their yoga mats; I’ve got a few spares as does the wellness centre.”

While Rosslyn Bay sessions will for now run only for the next two weeks, Ms Jeffries said the opportunity to participate was still available at Tanby Garden Centre on Saturday mornings.

For more information contact Rosslyn Bay Wellness on 0474 476 475 or by following them on Facebook.

Yoga Session Details:

Where: Rosslyn Bay Yoga and Wellness Centre, 34 Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon QLD 4703

When: Thursday 30 July and 6 August, 7am-8am

Cost: Free