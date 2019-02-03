Menu
STRENGTH: Girls Time Out case manager Corin Iosua, manager Zellah Wenitong and admin support Denzel Wenitong.
News

Free program helps to strengthen young men's futures

Aden Stokes
by
3rd Feb 2019 4:30 PM
YOUNG troubled men and teenagers are encouraged to attend a free program that will teach them they are valuable, unique and one of a kind.

Girls Time Out case manager Corin Iosua said growing up without a father was the main reason behind his passion to spearhead STRENGTH.

"It creates hurt young men and if they aren't healed the cycle continues,” he said.

"They begin hurting other people, whether that be their spouse, children or someone else in the community and it leads to filling that void with alcohol and drugs.

"I have been there, I have been on the streets and I have been where some of these guys have been and that's why I want to help them.

"I don't see them where they are now, I see their potential and I want to help them reach that.”

Mr Iosua said the eight-week program explores the power of choice and the power that decisions have in shaping your future.

He said there are three concepts: significance, resilience and courage.

"Significance tells the young guy you are significant, and you have purpose. These days a lot of teenagers think they don't have purpose.

"Once someone finds they have purpose they start turning that tide around, they start changing their ways, they live for something.

"We are giving them the tools. This program tells them to keep strong and keep moving forward.”

STRENGTH

The eight-week program is free and runs every Thursday morning, starting this week.

Graduates will receive a certificate on completion.

Phone 49227236 for more information and to secure your spot.

