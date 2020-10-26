Free sausage sizzle, lucky door prizes at Aldi Rockhampton

CELEBRATIONS will be held this weekend at Rockhampton’s Aldi as the supermarket commemorates one year since opening in the Beef Capital.

“We have been thrilled with how the community has welcomed Aldi at Allenstown since its opening one year ago,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

“In this time, we have built a great rapport with our local customers, welcoming friendly regulars and seeing new faces enter our store each week.

“We are happy to see that our unique shopping experience, affordable prices and quality products has resonated with customers.”

Inside the six-aisle Aldi in South Rockhampton

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Aldi will host some fun activities on Saturday, October 31, from 8am to 1.30pm for the Rockhampton community.

Customers are encouraged to head to the store for a delicious, free sausage sizzle and the chance to win some lucky door prizes.