Free suicide prevention program to enhance community support

A free suicide prevention program is being held in Emerald to train locals how to engage in conversations with people at risk for early intervention.

A free suicide prevention program is being held in Emerald to train locals how to engage in conversations with people at risk for early intervention.

A free suicide prevention program is being held in the Central Highlands to train locals how to engage in conversations with people at risk for early intervention.

Sixteen community members and pharmacy staff from Emerald and surrounding areas are invited to participate in the two early programs, hosted by The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Queensland Branch.

Acting president, Chris Owen, said the training was integral across the region, as there was likely to be a significant negative mental health stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“By educating and upskilling Queenslanders in early suicide prevention, we hope to increase the confidence of community members and pharmacy staff so they can engage in conversations with people at risk for early intervention,” he said.

“The training promotes early conversations, community connections and social inclusion while reducing any stigma related to mental illness.

“The program will also highlight referral pathways to locally-led suicide prevention services in Emerald and surrounding areas to support practical and ongoing community collaboration.”

Mr Owen said community pharmacies were highly accessible with 97 per cent of consumers living within 2.5km of their local community pharmacy, and 65 per cent in regional areas.

READ: Online children’s boutique opens first store in CQ

“Pharmacies are also the most frequently visited health destinations and staff are well placed for significant interactions with members of the public,” he said.

“Community pharmacists are trusted healthcare professionals who are in a unique position not only to recognise suicidality, but to encourage others in the community to learn how to do it with this kind of training too.”

The two programs, Conversations for Life® and Stronger Smarter Yarns for Life®, are being run as fully funded workshops at the Western Gateway Motel in Emerald on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5, for both community members and local pharmacy staff.

The Primary Health Network’s chief executive officer, Pattie Hudson, said suicide prevention training and mental health services were a high priority.

“We know suicide is an issue that affects entire communities, so it’s incredibly important we build layers of community protection wherever we can,” she said.

The program is made possible through funding provided by both the Federal Government and the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN.

Only 16 places are available, so register for the free training as soon as possible through the website.

Originally published as Free suicide prevention program to enhance community support