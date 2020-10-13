Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

‘Free the refugees’: Protesters come for PM again

by Sophie Chirgwin, Michael Wray
13th Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Protesters have crowded the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where Scott Morrison is due to visit today.

The Prime Minister is expected to join LNP leader Deb Frecklington today for a Leaders Lunch along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin, who yesterday took responsibility for ambushing and vandalising Mr Morrison's car at UQ, have filmed themselves live on Facebook with flags and megaphones.

The protesters are chanting "free the refugees" in reference to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

There is also a strong union presence surrounding the entrance led by the ETU and United Workers.

ETU boss Peter Ong has been leading anti-LNP chants from the crowd of about 150 waving posters attacking the scaling back of JobKeeper.

Other signs say to "put the LNP last" while they are chanting "no to job cuts".

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks refugees scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QCWA catch-up: Behind the scenes

        Premium Content QCWA catch-up: Behind the scenes

        News How many of you have heard about the international organisations and activities the QCWA is involved with?

        Poll: Vote online to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue

        Premium Content Poll: Vote online to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue

        News Vote now to determine Keppel’s most important election issue.

        Member-owned bank to open in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Member-owned bank to open in Rockhampton

        Money Queensland Country Bank will open a branch in Rockhampton’s CBD later this year.

        CQ sportsman back in action after spinal injury

        Premium Content CQ sportsman back in action after spinal injury

        Cricket ‘I think it’s just a matter of getting more confidence in it.’